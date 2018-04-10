× Man grabs elderly woman after fender bender in Sears parking lot, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man grabbed and shoved a 79-year-old woman in the Sears parking lot in the 2700 block of North Germantown Parkway Tuesday afternoon, police say.

According to the police report, a witness says she saw the woman get out of her car and yell at the suspect. She accused him of hitting her vehicle.

When the man denied hitting her vehicle, the victim continued to yell. That’s when the man decided to move his vehicle further away from the victim’s car.

As the man walked towards the entrance of the store, the victim was heard calling the man the ‘n’ word and other names.

He walked back towards the woman, grabbed her by both arms and shoved her against the car.

The witness heard the man say, “Don’t call me that name,” before he released the woman from his grip.

The woman continued to yell at the man saying, “I’m an ‘n’ word too!”

She continued calling him names as he drove away.

An ambulance arrived on the scene after the victim complained of arm pain.

The victim described the suspect as a black man who appeared to be in his 50’s. He had a medium complexion and a thin mustache.

He drove away in a black Expedition or Navigator. The year of the vehicle is unknown.