× Four accused of stealing $20k from local Cash America Pawn shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are behind bars as police continue to search for their cohorts who helped target a Cash America Pawn shop on Monday.

Employees told police three masked men entered the South Third Street business just before noon armed with sledge hammers. They smashed six glass display cases, grabbed $20,000 worth of jewelry and took off in a 2006 Chevrolet HHR.

Nearby officers patrolling the area eventually caught up with the suspects near Weaver and Canary, but they clearly were not giving up without a fight. They took off at a high rate of speed and eventually drove off a steep hill and into a backyard in the 3900 block of Denimwood. All four bailed, but officers were able to take Allante Mack and Melvin Rimmer into custody.

Both were charged with theft of property, vandalism and evading arrest.

The other two suspects are still at large.

If you can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.