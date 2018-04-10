× Dyersburg High teacher indicted on solicitation of a minor, coercion charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyersburg High School teacher is behind bars, accused of acting inappropriately with a student.

A TBI investigation into John Moody’s conduct with students was launched March 3.

A little more than a month later, a Dyer County grand jury indicted Moody on several charges including solicitation of statutory rape by an authority figure, solicitation of a minor, tampering with evidence and coercion of a witness.

The teacher turned himself in and was booked into the Dyer County Jail on $20,000 bond.