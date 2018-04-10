× City Council approves Cooper-Young as Landmarks District with condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Cooper-Young neighborhood was granted conditional approval by City Council to create a Landmarks District with increased historic preservation protections.

Neighborhood leaders say the district would help prevent unnecessary demolition and uncharacteristic development in the residential sections of Cooper-Young, a 300-acre historic district in Midtown. It would not apply to commercial portions of the district.

Several residents spoke to council in favor of the Landmarks District. A neighborhood committee had already crafted the regulations that would govern the district.

While council members expressed support for the general idea of preservation, several had issues with the legal language of the ordinance.

Councilman Frank Colvett acknowledged he had concerns about the Landmarks District and said he would rather strengthen protections under the existing Midtown Overlay district, but moved for an up-or-down vote at the will of the neighborhood.

Councilman Kemp Conrad introduced an amendment to move forward with approval of the district, but to hold the minutes of the meeting to sort out legal issues with the ordinance. The new ordinance would take three readings.

Even with Conrad’s amendment, Landmarks protection for Cooper-Young goes into effect until the final reading of the new ordinance, planning director Josh Whitehead said.

The last Landmarks District approved in Memphis was Glenview about 20 years ago, Whitehead said.