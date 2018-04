Fans of “The Tonight Show” noticed a slight difference to the show Monday night- not one, but two hosts.

Cardi B made her third appearance on the show last night, joining Jimmy Fallon to host the program.

It’s the first time in “The Tonight Show”‘s history the program has had a co-host.

In a few stay tune !! Jimmy Fallon 11:30 ! pic.twitter.com/Edil9b2o81 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 10, 2018

Cardi B being cohost on The Tonight Show should be an everynight thing — Adriana Fleming✨ (@_xoxmarie) April 10, 2018