Bolton High student expelled, arrested after gun found in parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bolton High School student was expelled and charged with gun possession charges after authorities discovered a weapon on school property.

Shemar Jones, 18, and three other students reportedly stopped by a convenience store across the street from the school prior to heading to class Monday morning. It was there that someone reported seeing a firearm on the backseat of a gray Ford Explorer.

The vehicle was located in the school parking lot.

As Jones and the student who drove the car watched, authorities and deputies searched the vehicle and found the gun in a backpack. The school work inside the bag indicated it belonged to Jones.

Furthermore, a quick search on the gun revealed it had been reported stolen on Monday.

Jones later admitted to authorities both items were his. He was expelled from the school and charged with carrying a weapon on school property, unlawful possession of a weapon and theft of property.

The other students were released to their parents.