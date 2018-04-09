× West Memphis police to start issuing fines for ‘inoperable motor vehicles’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The West Memphis Police Department is warning people who have ‘junk cars.’

They say you have a week to get rid of them.

On Monday, April 16, the city will start fining people with what they call ‘inoperable motor vehicles.’

The police department says there are nearly 600 of the unsightly motor vehicles parked across the city.

They say they offered free towing for the vehicles, but people who didn’t take advantage of the free towing could get a citation and fine for $250.