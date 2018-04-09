× Friends say teenager dies after weeks battling the flu

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett teenager who ended up in a fight for his life after coming down with the flu has died, according to a social media page dedicated to him.

Caleb Davis came down with the flu February 12 and ended up in a hospital emergency room just a couple of days later.

Davis died at Le Bonheur on Saturday after 52 days of illness, according to a post. He was 16.

“It is with broken hearts that we grieve Calebs passing. But with grateful hearts that we celebrate his homecoming with Jesus, and he no longer suffers,” a friend wrote on the Facebook page, relaying a message from Caleb’s parents.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/161770721145174/permalink/170579636930949/