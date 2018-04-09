× Suspect arrested in La Fiesta Supermarket holdup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after allegedly holding two La Fiesta Supermarket employees at gunpoint and robbing them.

Late Saturday evening officers responded to the Macon Road grocery store after receiving a call of an armed robbery. The employees claimed the suspect – later identified as Timothy Harber – entered the business, pointed a gun at one of them and demanded money. After noticing the cash register was empty, he turned his attention to another cashier and again demanded cash.

Fearing for her life, the employee said she picked up the entire cash drawer and handed it over to the suspect who took off.

The business was closing at the time so there was $100 to $125 in the register.

Despite his head start, Harber reportedly wasn’t able to evade police for long. A K9 unit tracked the suspect down to a nearby property where they located him underneath a shed. Officers confirmed one of the dogs engaged the suspect before he was taken into custody.

A black handgun and $120 in cash were both located in the area. The cash drawer was located underneath a vehicle in the driveway.

Harber was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment before being booked on aggravated robbery charges.