Supporters rally to stop artists' eviction by Madison Hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — About 20 people showed their support in front of City Hall on Monday for a couple facing eviction from their condominium by a downtown hotel.

Christopher Reyes and Sarah Fleming, artists and filmmakers who have lived in their Main Street loft since 1993, are being evicted by owners of The Madison Hotel as the hotel tries to expand. Aparium Hotel Group says it owns the upstairs at 1 S. Main.

But Reyes and Fleming say they have legal documents showing they paid the mortgage on the upstairs property and should receive the title, not Aparium.

The couple have been backed up in their fight by developer Henry Turley, who says he sold them the property, and former Downtown Memphis Commission director Paul Morris.

“This is a home they’ve owned for 25 years and this is wrong,” one supporter said.