Seniors help seniors in food bank effort

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Food Bank teamed up with the residents of Trezevant Manor to give to those in need March 23.

Trezevant residents were on hand at the Mid-South Food Bank to pack the 20-pound boxes provided by Hilton.

The 178 food boxes and toiletry kits will then head to various section eight senior living communities in Memphis.

The efforts will send essentials like toothpaste, soap, and washcloths to the people living at Plough Towers, Union Avenue Baptist Tower, and St. Peter Manor.

“They are designed, these boxes, particularly for seniors. So they were designed by a nutritionist. Everything is approved and healthy. Low salt, low sugar,” said Rinnie Wood with Trezevant Manor.

This is the first of three delivery dates this year.

Organizers say so far, the seniors helping seniors program at Trezevant has raised $4,500.