Poplar Avenue Huey's robbed by two armed men

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a reported armed robbery at a Huey’s restaurant Monday morning.

Memphis Police say two armed men wearing all black entered the restaurant at Poplar Avenue and Erin Drive at 9 a.m. and robbed the business.

They fled in a black Mercury Grand Marquis.

Initial reports indicate at least one robber held a gun to an employee’s head.

The entire parking lot surrounding the business has been roped off with crime scene tape.

No injuries were reported.