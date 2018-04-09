× Police investigating overnight shooting near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect who opened fire on a man returning home late Sunday evening.

The incident happened in the 3500 block of Pearson Road off Lamar Avenue in the airport area.

According to initial reports, the man had just pulled up to the home when the suspect got out of the car and pulled a gun on him without saying a word. There was a brief struggle over the gun before the victim was shot in the forearm.

It appears the victim was trying to flee the scene when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

The suspect remains at large.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you can help.