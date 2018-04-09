× Pera to remain in control of the Grizzlies

MEMPHIS – Robert Pera will remain the controlling owner of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Pera made that announcement today in an open letter to Grizzlies MVP Season ticket members after sending a formal notice to the NBA. Pera will have to buy out minority owners Steve Kaplan and Daniel Straus per the buy/sell clause in the original contract that was invoked by Kaplan and Straus back in November.

Pera also made clear in that letter to season ticket holders that he has no plans to move the team from Memphis.

Pera has owned the Grizzlies since 2012.