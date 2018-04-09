Musicians to honor Elton John during CBS special Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Lady Gaga, John Legend, Ed Sheeran and Maren Morris are just some of the music stars set to honor Elton John’s legendary career spanning five decades on ELTON JOHN: I’M STILL STANDING – A GRAMMY SALUTE.

Ahead of Tuesday night's special, John was touched and thrilled to have many of today’s top artists perform his classic songs.

"For all these artists to have come together and voluntarily agreed to do this without much cajoling I have to say is a huge tribute to us. It’s the most wonderful feeling when someone sings your songs and so I’m absolutely thrilled and delighted."

"As I get older I want my songs to get to younger people because I have a family now and I want them to inherit the songs and I want my songs to last so this is a great way of doing it."

"I’m looking ahead. Sometimes I hear things on the radio and I think, that’s great and sometimes when you rehearse for tour you have to go back and listen for stuff. I’m very proud of it, but I’ve always wanted to do the next thing."

The concert also features special appearances by John Batiste, Neil Patrick Harris, Christopher Jackson, Anna Kendrick, Gayle King, Lucy Liu, Valerie Simpson and Hailee Steinfeld.

Plus, John takes the stage to perform a medley of his timeless hits.

Don’t miss the two-hour special, ELTON JOHN: I’M STILL STANDING – A GRAMMY SALUTE Tuesday, April 10, 9-11 PM ET/PT right here on CBS.