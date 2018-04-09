Manhunt Monday: Who killed Terrell Neely?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have no answers after a father was murdered while sitting in his car.

Rosolin Crayton says she is tired and frustrated. "I don't want to be around people."

She spends her days trying to understand why someone would kill her grandson.

Memphis Police say 25-year-old Terrell Neely was killed December 2017.

Neely was sitting in a car in front of his house on Elbert Street in Frayser when two men walked up and opened fire.

"I wake up at 5 a.m. every morning. I can't hardly function on Sundays, because it happened on a Sunday morning. It was mind blowing. Just mind blowing," Crayton said.

Neely's fiance', and the mother of his child, thinks he knew his killer was set up.

"My son talks about his daddy everyday. He is so strong. He doesn't drop one tear, but he talks about his daddy everyday. I have to deal with that," she said.

She says she tries to hold it together for the children's sake but admits it's difficult.

"I've been with him since I was a child. He's all I know. I have two kids by him. I've been in his daughter's life since she was two, and I'm pregnant now. I found out after he passed," the victim's fiance' said.

Homicide detectives say a witness heard the gun shots and saw two people running away.

But when emergency crews arrived on the scene, it was already too late.

"I hold on to God, because I know that it's only God that is going to see us through this," the victim's grandmother said. " I know the people that were around know more than what their saying. They're just closing their mouth."

If you know who killed 25-year-old Terrell Neely, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.