Man charged with DUI following weekend wreck on Austin Peay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South driver is behind bars and three people are recovering after a DUI accident on Austin Peay Highway over the weekend.

According to police, Juan Lazo Lopez was traveling southbound into oncoming traffic when he hit another vehicle head on. Lopez was able to get out of the vehicle and was sitting next to his car when a Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene.

He reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes and smelled of alcohol.

That’s when the suspect took off running.

Officers noted in the police report they located an open can of Corona in the vehicle, a bag of cocaine and $1,400 in cash.

Three individuals in the second car were rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Lopez was charged with possession of a controlled substance, aggravated assault, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, no drivers license, violating the open container law, public intoxication, reckless driving, vehicular assault, aggravated assault and possession of cocaine with intent.