MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Non-stop flights to the City of Brotherly Love are becoming available at Memphis International Airport.

Frontier is launching seasonal non-stop flights to Philadelphia. Flights will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Fares are on sale for as low as $39.

The flights are part of Frontier’s growing presence at the airport. They already offer flights to Denver, Orlando and Las Vegas.