Former probation officer indicted in TBI rape investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A former probation officer was indicted on rape charges after an investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against Bryant L. Thomas in February 2017.

Thomas was employed as a probation officer with the Tennessee Department of Correction at the time.

According to the report, the investigation revealed information that the suspect initiated illicit sexual contact with a female probationer who he supervised.

The Anderson County grand jury charged Thomas with one count of sexual contact with probationer or parolee and one count of rape.

He turned himself in Monday afternoon and was booked into the Anderson County Jail on a $75,000 bond.