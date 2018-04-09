× East Tennessee double murder suspect found dead in Mississippi

The body of a man believed to have killed his mother and a friend in East Tennessee has been found in Jasper County, Mississippi, law enforcement authorities said Monday.

Casey James Lawhorn, 22, reportedly confessed on Facebook to murdering his mother Vi Lawhorn and a friend, Avery Gaines, in East Ridge, outside Chattanooga near the Georgia state line, on Sunday. Local, state and federal authorities had been searching for him ever since.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety reported at 10 a.m. Monday that a body believed to be Lawhorn’s was found in a wooded area about 100 yards from Lawhorn’s abandoned car at mile marker 118 of Interstate 59.

The body has not been positively identified.