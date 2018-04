MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for two men caught on camera burglarizing a Cordova townhouse.

A woman reported her unit in the Country Squire Apartments at Germantown Parkway and Walnut Grove had been broken into March 31.

Video surveillance captured two men allegedly using tools to open the door and enter the apartment.

Anyone with information about this burglary should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or submit your tip at http://www.528cash.org/