× Arrest Warrant: Father beat autistic 5-year-old to death, dumped his body

DICKSON, Tenn. — New details have been released in the death of a special needs boy who was reportedly killed by his own father.

According to CBS affiliate WTVF, Joe Clyde Daniels was beaten to death by his father Joseph Daniels. The station obtained Joseph Daniels’ arrest warrant which stated the older man struck the 5-year-old multiple times across his body, upper torso, head and face with a closed fist until he died.

The father then allegedly put the boy’s body in the trunk of his car and dumped his body in a “rural area”. The exact location appears to be still unknown as authorities have not announced they have located the young boy as of Monday morning.

Joe Clyde Daniels was autistic and non-verbal.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest on Saturday after searching the area around his Dickson home for several days.

On Friday, they said the focus of the search shifted to a criminal investigation after the father reportedly admitted to killing his son. He has been charged with criminal homicide.

It’s unclear if anyone else will be charged.