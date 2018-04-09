× Arkansas camp director fired after arrest on voyeurism count

SEARCY, Ark. — Officials at a church camp in north-central Arkansas have fired the camp’s director after he was arrested on suspicion of video voyeurism.

Authorities say 45-year-old Robert Powell was arrested Friday night. He had worked as a director at Camp Wyldewood, but the camp said it fired Powell after learning of the accusations.

Camp Wyldewood is a year-round Christian camp in White County near Searcy. In a statement posted on Facebook, camp officials said they believed it was a “one-time, isolated incident” that did not involve any campers.

Powell remained jailed Monday morning and it was not clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The camp posted the following statement to its website:

Camp Wyldewood has a strong commitment to a safe and nurturing environment for our campers and guests. Upon learning of inappropriate and illegal actions conducted by camp director, Robert Powell, Camp Wyldewood’s board of directors took immediate action, terminating Powell’s employment and initiating an internal investigation. Based on current evidence, we believe this is a one-time, isolated incident of video voyeurism with no minors involved. This incident was not associated with any campers, camp functions, camp activities, retreats, or group rentals. There is no evidence of any other instances prior to what took place last week. We are fully cooperating with local authorities, and will assist in any ongoing investigative efforts. Camp Wyldewood strives to offer a Christian environment for all campers, guests, employees, and visitors. We are deeply saddened by the events that have transpired and make every effort to ensure our facilities are safe and secure for all.