× Tuberculosis case confirmed on Ole Miss campus

OXFORD, Miss. — Approximately 500 people at the University of Mississippi will be tested after the state received confirmation of an active tuberculosis case on campus.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health, those who may have come into contact with the student will be contacted by letter with information on how to proceed.

Those who come into contact with TB can develop an infection, which is not contagious and has no symptoms. However, it can develop into an active TB case over time.

Symptoms of an active TB case include fever, weight loss, night sweats and cough.