Police: Man carjacks woman’s vehicle at Parkway Village gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who is accused of carjacking a woman’s vehicle at gas station in the 2700 block of South Perkins Road in Parkway Village Saturday evening.

The victim told officers she was pumping gas into her 2007 Audi A4 when a black Sedan pulled up to the pump next to her.

A man then exited the passenger side and approached the victim with a firearm.

He took off with the woman’s vehicle after obtaining the keys.

He was seen heading north on Perkins Road followed by the black Sedan.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.