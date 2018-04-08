× Man shot after chasing stranger away from his apartment

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was shot after chasing someone away from his apartment.

According to the Memphis police, this shooting happened at around 3:45 Sunday morning, in the 6000 block of Hickory Meadow Lane.

The victim was inside of his apartment when he saw an unknown man standing outside on the patio. The victim began to chase the suspect off of the patio.

While the victim was chasing the suspect, the suspect shot him. The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.