City Watch: Police searching for missing 14-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department issued a city watch alert for a 14-year-old teenager who was last seen at her home in the 5000 block of Golden Oaks Road.

According to the report, Janisha Howard left home Saturday afternoon without permission and hasn’t been seen since.

Howard has a diagnosed medical condition, but she is current on her medications.

Authorities say she has ran away from home before.

The victim is described as 6-feet, 119 pounds with shoulder length straight hair.

She was wearing black leggings, Nike Air Jordan shoes and a gray hoodie that says “Don’t Bother Me.”

Anyone with information can call the Memphis Police Department at (901)-545-2677.