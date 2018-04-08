× Affidavit: Men took two young kids along on crime spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Court records show three men charged in an armed robbery and police chase in the Airport Area had two young kids in the car during their crime spree.

Police say Brian Phillips, 41, Darrell Phillips, 30, and Jamil Carter, 55, robbed two men at gunpoint at the Sterling Townhomes Apartments on Rainwood Drive just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

According to the affidavit of complaint, obtained by WREG, the men stole $130 in cash and a cell phone.

But they didn’t even make it out of the parking lot before officers showed up.

“That’s when he pulled back and the police put his lights on and that’s when the car took off,” said witness Tavious Nolen.

Nolen said he was almost hit by one of those officers.

“Man, the only thing I’m thinking about is life and death,” he said. “That’s the only thing that I seen, ‘cause I mean as fast as she was going, and I seen her car had kind of fishtailed, I knew if I had stepped out there she would have killed me.”

The sign at the entrance of the apartment complex reads, “Drive like your kids live here,” but witnesses tell WREG neither the suspects nor police took that to heart.

Both Nolen and another witness say they saw police speeding through the complex going at least 60 miles per hour. The posted speed limit in the parking lot is only five miles per hour.

“That’s too fast for anybody,” one witness and mother of five said. “You should never do a high-speed chase in an apartment complex.”

She said she was about to pull out of her parking spot when the same officer nearly hit her car with her children inside.

“If I would have pulled out there, she would have hit the side that my babies was on,” she said.

The chase ended less than two miles away when the suspects crashed into a pole in front of a fire station at Shelby Drive and Airways Boulevard.

Inside the car, police found Brian Phillips and Carter. And in the backseat were Phillips’ 6- and 8-year-old kids, court records show.

Officers found Darrell Phillips hiding in the woods with a loaded AR-15 and 9mm handgun nearby.

JUST IN: Three men charged in yesterday's armed robbery and chase in the Airport Area. MPD says Brian Phillips, Darrell Phillips and Jamil Carter robbed two men at gunpoint at an apt. complex, lead police on a chase to Shelby and Airways and crashed into a pole. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/wKqTNWcbKD — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) April 8, 2018

Meanwhile, those who live in the apartments where it began are fed up.

“I mean, you get tired of that after so long,” Nolen said.

“It makes me want to move out already because that’s scary,” the woman told WREG. “And it’s sad to say that you can’t lay down or get no sleep because you don’t know what’s going to happen next. I mean, we could wake up to anything.”

Police say Brian Phillips’ kids were hurt in the crash, but will be okay.

All three suspects are charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Carter is also charged with intentionally evading arrest in a a car and Darrell Phillips is charged with evading arrest.

The men will be in court Monday morning.