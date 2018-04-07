North Memphis store to close after clerk shoots teen.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis store is set to close after a clerk shoots teen last week, according to an employee.

The front doors are boarded up with some type of metal.

Police had to put a mobile SkyCop camera outside after activists protested here Monday calling for the store to shut down.

Today it appears they got there wish. A store employee tells WREG the shop is for sale.

It`s welcome news to activist Casio Montez, who says it`s still not enough.

"If they close this location, it`s still more stores that goes through the same thing. it just ain`t took it this far," Montez said.

Some people in the area expressed interest in buying the store when they heard it was closing.

No word on how much it's being sold for and WREG still haven't been able to reach the store owner to confirm.

WREG went to a listed address, but no one was home.

