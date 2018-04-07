× MPD: 3 robbery suspects detained, guns recovered

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department says they have detained three robbery suspects in Southeast Memphis.

Police have the suspects detained in the area of E. Shelby Drive and Airways Blvd.

According to police, the three individuals are responsible for an armed robbery that occurred in the 4100 block of Rainwood.

Police say no one was injured during the robbery.

Police also say they have recovered two guns from the suspects.

WREG has a crew headed to the scene now to gather more information.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.