Man shoots gun inside of East Memphis movie theater

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for a suspect who fired a gun inside of the Malco Paradiso movie theater.

According to the police, officers responded to the shots fired call at around 11:45 p.m. Friday night. Witnesses told officers that a man fired a shot into the ceiling while inside one of the theaters.

Police say that no one was struck by the gunfire. However, several people were injured when patrons ran from the theater.

Memphis police say the suspect was wearing a white hoody and a black bomber jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.