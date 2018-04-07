× Man killed in Collierville car crash

Collierville, Tenn. — The Collierville Police Department is investigating a car crash that left one man dead.

According to the Collierville police, the crash happened at 4 a.m. Saturday morning on Fleming Road. Police say the driver ran off of the road, crashing the car. The car then burst into flames.

The driver of the car was able to crawl out, but one passenger was trapped. Police say the passenger died on the scene. The drive went to the hospital for treatment.

Collierville police say that the driver’s registration was for Mississippi, and the car was registered in Mississippi as well.