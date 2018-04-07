× Man convicted for 2015 Whitehaven homicide

Memphis, Tenn. — A Whitehaven man has been convicted in a homicide that occurred in 2015.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, a jury convicted 35-year-old Eddie O. Smith II of second-degree murder.

The District Attorney’s Office says that Smith shot 27-year-old Jermaine Aldridge in September of 2015. The shooting reportedly happened in the 400 block of Faronia Road near East Raines, just east of Elvis Presley Blvd.

Aldridge was the boyfriend of Smith’s ex-girlfriend.