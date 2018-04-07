× Fight at local prison sends multiple inmates to the hospital

Memphis, Tenn. — A fight at a local prison has sent multiple inmates to the hospital.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, first responders were called to the Federal Correctional Institute, in the 1100 block of John A Denie, at around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon to respond to a fight call.

When the fire department arrived on the scene, they saw a group of inmates were fighting in the yard.

Memphis fire says 11 inmates were transported to the hospital.

WREG has reached out to the Federal Correctional Institute for comment.