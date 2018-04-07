× Fight at local prison sends multiple inmates to the hospital

Memphis, Tenn. — A fight at the Federal Correctional Institution Memphis sent multiple inmates to the hospital.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons staff immediately responded to the fight that broke out at 1:30 p.m. at the 1100 block of John A Denie Saturday afternoon.

FBP says 11 inmates received injuries that required outside medical help and were transported to the hospital.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been notified and an investigation will be conducted, the FBP says.

According to Jacklin Ash the Public Information Officer for FBP, at no time was the public in danger.

The prison was placed on limited operational status and will return to full operational status as soon as possible, officials say.

FCI Memphis is a medium security level facility that currently houses 1326 male offenders in Memphis, Tennessee.