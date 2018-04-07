× Father charged in death of missing Tennessee 5-year-old

The father of missing 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels has been arrested in the child’s death, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation authorities said Saturday.

Daniels, who was autistic and non-verbal, was the subject of a three-day search after he was reported missing. His body has not been recovered.

Friday, the focus shifted to his father, authorities said.

An investigation determined Joseph Daniels killed his son sometime during the night of April 3-4 and hid the body, the TBI said.

He has been charged with homicide and booked into the Dickson County jail.