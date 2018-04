× Arrest made in Stonegate Apartment murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death at the Stonegate Apartments last year.

Demetris Johnson is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rodtreze Bailey.

The two allegedly got into an argument when Johnson pulled out a gun. Memphis homicide detectives had issued a warrant for his arrest several months ago.

His bond was set at $250,000.