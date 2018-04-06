Tenant says management at Eden at Watersedge won’t fix damage from water leak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHISt, Tenn. —It has been months since we heard from tenants in the Eden at Watersedge Complex.

Last summer WREG investigated complaint after complaint after renters said management was doing nothing to fix faulty air conditioning units during a heatwave.

City and county officials even imposed fines on the Fox Meadows complex after workers missed deadlines to fix those problems.

Now, one man is facing a newer problem, and although he's only lived in the complex four months, he's ready to move.

For three weeks, John Smith says he's been trying to get repairs made to the walls, ceilings and floors in his bathroom, hallway and bedroom.

They were heavily damaged when a unit above Smith's had a leak, one that flooded his apartment below.

When Smith arrived home from work, he found his bathroom drenched, water running down the walls, and his carpet soaked.

While maintenance did come and partially clean things up, Smith says the walls and ceilings remain stained and mildewed.

"He just came in and picked up the wet padding of the carpet, they never truly gave it a good cleaning. I had to put difference scents in the room and cleanup the walls myself to get the smell out of here, " Smith says, and adds he's also worried about mold.

Smith moved into the complex in December and says he was aware of the complex's reputation with maintenance issues, but he'd hoped things would be better.

When he first moved in, Smith says he noticed his back door didn't open and close properly, and has asked for it to be fixed with no results.

With this most recent issue, Smith says he's been to the complex office four times, and has not gotten anywhere, only empty promises to get things fixed, "I just hope they will get the issues resolved over here."

WREG reached out to complex management and the owners of the complex, New Life Multi-Family Management, but no one has called us back.

We also reached out to city officials who are checking to see if the complex has any recent code violations.

We will let you know if they find anything.