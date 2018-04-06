× Suspect in Lorenzen Wright murder indicted on weapons charges

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A suspect in the murder of NBA star Lorenzen Wright faces new charges.

A grand jury Thursday indicted Billy Ray Turner on three counts of felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Court records show him in possession of a .38 revolver and 9 mm handgun.

Prior Tennessee criminal records for Turner list charges of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and cocaine sales from 1992.

Turner pleaded not guilty in January to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Wright’s death.

Turner and Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra Wright, were arrested in December.

Lorenzen Wright, who played basketball for both the Memphis Grizzlies and University of Memphis Tigers, was found shot to death in 2010.