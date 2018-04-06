× Purple Haze nightclub says no more ‘hard rap’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Purple Haze nightclub downtown announced on social media that it is taking a step to remove what it calls a “bad element” after several violent incidents nearby.

The club says it is ditching “hard rap music” in favor of Old School, clean Hip-Hop and Top 40.

Purple Haze’s social media said they hope this will reduce a negative element that came with attracting an “urban” crowd. “(T)he issue is black on black crime outside the club that we cannot control.”

The sidewalk outside Purple Haze, which sits just off Beale Street on Lt. George W. Lee, has been the scene of at least three shooting incidents in the past year, including the death of peace activist Choosey Parker.

A spokesperson for the club has said that the problem is not the club, but patrons outside on the sidewalk.

Reaction on Facebook was mixed, positive and negative.