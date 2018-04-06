× Police search for information on aggravated robbery in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— Police are searching for a man involved in a aggravated robbery on Elvis Presley Boulevard that took place early Thursday afternoon police say.

Memphis Police officers were flagged down around noon regarding a robbery which had just happened at the 4200 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Police say a male suspect entered the business, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money from the victim. After receiving money, the suspect left the scene on foot.

The suspect was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt,white bandana over his face, black jeans and red and white shoes.

No arrest has been made at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.