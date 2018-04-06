× Police: Man murdered, another shot for following suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after reportedly admitting to shooting two men because they were “following his car for several blocks.”

Jaelen Bell was taken into custody Friday morning and charged with a long list of charges including second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm, theft of property, intentionally evading arrest in a vehicle and evading arrest.

Police said Bell opened fire on Christopher Smith and a second man in the 4500 block of Cognac Cove on March 28. Smith was shot multiple times and died on the scene.

The second man was shot in the leg and transported to the Regional Medical Center. He was later released.

At that time, Bell was reportedly developed as a suspect, but police were unable to locate him.

On April 3, a man called 911 to report a white 2004 Chrysler CRL had been stolen on Millbranch. Two days later, officers were searching for the Chrysler when they spotted Bell and another suspect – Kurterreon Wilson – in a 2015 Volkswagen Passat. Wilson refused to stop the car and led police on a brief pursuit before it was called off.

Officers said they believe Wilson and Bell ditched the car behind a nearby apartment complex and then jumped into the stolen Chrysler. They were spotted near Park and Kealing, and once again, the driver – Bell – refused to stop, leading police on a lengthy chase before bailing out near Glenview Park.

Both were eventually captured and taken into custody.

The police reports states Bell admitted to all of the crimes.

This latest arrest comes just several months after Bell was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a gun for waving a gun and recording it on Facebook Live inside the Oak Court Mall. Those charges were later dismissed.

Wilson admitted to having possession of the stolen vehicles. He was charged with theft of property, evading arrest in a vehicle and evading arrest on foot.