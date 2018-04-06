× Police: Dad rams deputy’s vehicle, flees U.S. Marshals with unrestrained child in the car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis father was arrested after police learned he rammed one of their vehicles and led them on a high speed chase with an unrestrained child in the back seat.

Clyde Harris was charged with aggravated assault and child abuse and neglect charges.

On Thursday, the Fugitive Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals went by his Driftwood Street home to serve a warrant for probation violation. As they approached, the suspect jumped into a Lexus GS300 and took off before ultimately losing control.

According to police, that’s when Harris rammed a deputy’s car and took off once more at a high rate of speed. However, it wasn’t long before authorities were able to locate him approximately two miles away.

Inside the car with Harris was a four-year-old girl. She was unrestrained in the back seat.

Luckily, neither she nor the officer were hurt during the encounter.