Mayor Strickland reacts to Herenton’s announcement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Jim Strickland reacts to Dr. Willie Herenton’s announcement to run for mayor in 2019.

As Memphis Mayor Strickland checks off another finished project on his city to do list, a new reflection park, there looms a big elephant in the room.

What does he think about his newest foe in the Mayor’s race former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton.

“I respect Mayor Herenton,” Strickland said.

Herenton is the first person to publicly announce he will challenge the current Mayor.

Herenton saying his own agenda is unfinished and the problems that plague Memphis need attention now.

“We got tough problems. Education, crime, poverty. All of these issues I firmly believe, not to disparagingly of the current administration, I think these issues are way over their heads,” Herenton said.

Mayor Strickland says they are addressing the critical problems.

“I am so proud of the effort we have done. 12,000 more Memphians working today than 2 years ago, increase minority spending at city government, trying t build wealth in the African American community, paving more streets, hiring more police officers. We have got momentum and I am so proud of that,” Strickland said.

Two very different opinions from two very different leaders.

“I just feel very passionate about the challenges in our community. Not to speak disparagingly of the present leadership. I just think I am in better position to make a difference and that is why I am running,” Herenton said.

“I am so proud of the work we have done to make Memphis a better place. I just look forward to more years of trying to make this a better Memphis,” Strickland said.

Mayor Strickland says it is too early to say if he will run again.

We talked with random people today for their thoughts on Herenton running.

He has his support but also those who wonder if his time is over and it`s time to move on.

One thing for sure 2019 is shaping up to be an interesting election year.