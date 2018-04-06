Live at 9: Super Chevy Show, Open Your G.I.F.T.S. & Don “DC” Curry

The Super Chevy Show

Things will be heating up at Memphis International Raceway this weekend as the 32nd Annual Super Chevy Show returns to the Mid-South. Fans can check out the car and truck show, vendor midway, some drag racing or even the pro show.

Racers Elaine Larsen and Kat Redner invite you to all the fun.

Open your G.I.F.T.S.

Ladies, learn how to embrace your inner powers and unlock your potential. Kim Coles and Melanie Anderson are hosting a workshop this weekend to help you discover your unique gifts.

Open Your G.I.F.T.S. Memphis Workshop

Comedian Don “DC” Curry

Don “DC” Curry is a well-known actor and comedian who has appeared on numerous television programs and the hottest comedy clubs. Now you can see him live this weekend at Chuckles Comedy House.