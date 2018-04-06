× Hardaway adds two more Memphians to his first staff at the U of M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has added two more members to his initial staff.

Hardaway announced that former Tiger basketball player Dwight Boyd and former Tennessee State assistant basketball coach Rodney Hamilton, both Memphis natives, will join the staff. Boyd will become Director of Player Personnel, and Hamilton will serve as Director of Operations.

Boyd, an M Club Hall of Fame inductee, comes to the basketball program after nearly six years working in the University of Memphis athletic department. He joined the department in 2012 as Director of the M Club and eventually moved into the Tiger Scholarship Fund as Assistant Athletic Director/Community Relations. Before working at the UofM, Boyd spent 22 years with Pepsi-Cola.

As a player, Boyd scored 1,249 points – 23rd on the Tigers’ career list – during his four-year career (1984-88). He was a member of the 1984-85 Final Four team and appeared in two other NCAA tournaments. The Tigers went 105-30 during his career, including 62-5 at home.

As a senior, Boyd averaged 15.2 points and helped the Tigers reach the second round of the NCAA tournament. He scored 20 points in the Tigers’ 76-60 victory over Baylor in a 1988 Midwest Region first-round game.

Hamilton spent six seasons (2012-13 to 2017-18) as an assistant at Tennessee State, where he was involved in recruiting, player development, scouting and academic assistance.

Before arriving at Tennessee State, he served as the women’s basketball coach at Indiana Tech for three seasons (2009-12). Additionally, he spent time as an assistant coach at Crichton College (2005-07) and Southeast Missouri State (2007-09). At SEMO, he was the program’s recruiting coordinator and was involved in scheduling, player development and scouting.

Hamilton’s first coaching job came in 2001 when he was named head coach at Westside High. He served in that position until 2005 when he joined Crichton College in Memphis.

Hamilton attended Whitehaven High and played collegiately at Georgia State. When he graduated, he was Georgia State’s career leader in points (1,515), assists (535) and steals (212) and the program’s most accurate free-throw shooter (83.8 percent).

At Georgia State, he earned All-Atlantic Sun Conference first-team honors twice and was a two-time academic All-A-Sun selection.

Before beginning his coaching career, Hamilton played professionally in Europe for three seasons with stops in Sweden, Switzerland and Hungary.