Enraged, woman opens fire after failing to cut driver off

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a woman who allegedly pointed a gun at another driver and opened fire on her vehicle.

According to the police report, the victim was driving down Perkins Extended Road when a black, four-door Volvo tried to cut her off. The suspect became enraged when the woman wouldn’t let her over.

The suspect then rolled down her window, pulled out a black handgun and opened fire on her vehicle.

Thankfully, none of the shots struck her car.

The Volvo had Mississippi tags 1547NEE.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.