Depleted Grizzlies lose late to Sacramento

MEMPHIS – Bogdan Bogdanovic connected on a 16-footer with a second left to help the Sacramento Kings escape with a 94-93 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Bogdanovic’s jumper capped a close game between two teams near the bottom of the Western Conference standings _ a game that saw four lead changes in the final minute.

Willie Cauley-Stein led the Kings with 18 points, Buddy Hield finished with 14, and De’Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson each scored 13.

MarShon Brooks led Memphis with 23 points, while Dillon Brooks added 16, including a 3-pointer with 6.4 seconds left to give Memphis a 93-92 lead.

After Bogdanovic answered with his jumper, he blocked the in-bounds pass on Memphis’ final possession, sending the Grizzlies to their fourth straight loss.

Memphis, which trailed 87-77 with about 4 minutes left, clicked off 10 straight points to tie the game. The teams exchanged leads the rest of the way until Bogdanovic’s winner.