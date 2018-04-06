× A wallet stops a bullet from hitting a couple driving into their apartment in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wallet stopped a bullet from hitting a couple Thursday at their apartment complex, Memphis Police said.

They were shot at while driving their car into the parking lot of their Hickory Hill apartment complex.

“Got me so traumatized,” said the female victim, who asked we keep her identity hidden.

She said her husband just picked her up from her shift at a hospital Wednesday night, and they pulled into their apartment at Emerald Square Town Homes off Knight Arnold.

“We were coming inside the apartments. That`s when we heard a loud pop noise,” she said.

They parked and got out of their car.

“That’s when we noticed all of the bullet holes,” she said.

Three on the passenger side. Two more in the trunk.

Soon after, she found one more.

“I said oh my God, honey! Here’s another hole that came through my purse!” she said.

A bullet went through her trunk, pierced her purse and got stuck in her wallet. Her purse was in the backseat. She believes it was her shield.

“Just by the grace of God. It`s a miracle to keep me or him from getting hit,” she said.

Employees at the apartment complex told us safety of their tenants is a priority. They want to get rid of crime in the area. They installed security cameras throughout the property, and assured us they are handing footage over to police.