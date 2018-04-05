× Three suspects now charged in Spottswood murder, aggravated robbery case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young man is behind bars, accused of robbing and killing a man just off of Southern Avenue.

Kendall Everheart was arrested on Wednesday after police say he was one of the suspects involved in the death of Michael Battle in March. Two other suspects – identified as Nathaniel Campbell and Chrishun Carter – were arrested shortly after the crime. All three were charged with first-degree murder during a robbery, especially aggravated robbery and two counts of attempted aggravated robbery.

According to the police report, officers discovered Battle unresponsive in the 3200 block of Spottswood. He died shortly after paramedics arrived.

Several days later, Campbell and Carter were both taken into custody.

Campbell told investigators he set the robbery up, informing his co-defendents the victim was supposed to have a lot of cash on him. However, he stated it was Carter and Everheart who actually carried it out.

During an interview with police, Carter elaborated on that account of events. He confirmed he and Everheart approached the victims’ vehicle and asked if any of them wanted some weed. It was only after they answered in the affirmative that Carter pulled a gun.

He said it went off, striking Battle during a subsequent fight between the two.

Both suspects jumped back into their vehicle and took off with Campbell.

It’s unclear just how much money the suspects got away with. Battle didn’t have any money on him when police responded several minutes later.